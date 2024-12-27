The relationship between Álvaro Muñoz Escassi and Sheila Casas advances by leaps and bounds. The rider and the actress have starred in a surprising moment in AfternoonAR which has left the rest of the teammates and the spectators astonished.

The collaborators of the Telecinco program They say they are just friends, but the proposal that the Sevillian made resolves all the rumors that have been generated about them in recent months.

During Christmas afternoon, they performed and danced Broken heart by Alejandro Sanz. A performance in which passion, caresses and even a kiss on the neck were the triggers for the question that Escassi asked his partner.

“They play with an advantage, here there is a lot of contact, a lot of chemistry […] They have been closer than meringue gum. in rehearsals,” said Ana Rosa Quintana in relation to the performance.

“I had promised you that when Sheila and I were dating, you would be the first to find out,” Álvaro Muñoz Escassi responded to the presenter. Immediately afterwards, the rider knelt in front of Sheila Casas, took out two rings and asked her the big question: “Do you want to be my girlfriend?“.

The interpreter, without hesitation and with a big smile from ear to ear, said yes and started to kiss him on the mouth, although he moved away and he made a ‘cobra’ at him. After that, she pounced on Escassi again, but to kiss him on the cheek while he said something in her ear.

“What does this mean?” Ana Rosa asked. “Things have to be done when you feel like it.” and when they’re over, they’re over,” they responded. Although this moment seems like an obvious confirmation, neither of them has commented on what happened.

