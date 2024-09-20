Ciudad Juarez.- The Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Women Victims of Crime for Reasons of Gender and the Family formally accused Armando LC of aggravated femicide committed against the 14-year-old adolescent with the initials LABV, in addition to the precautionary measure of justified preventive detention.

According to the indictment, between 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, and 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11, LC physically assaulted the teenager inside her home located in the Zaragoza neighborhood.

The attacks were on her face and lower back, with the aim of subduing her, then tying her hands and killing her by asphyxiation by strangulation with a rope, it was indicated at this stage of the proceedings.

The weapon identified was an electric cable, which was also used to tie the victim’s hands and feet before being secretly buried along with his backpack and high school uniform, and then a cement slab was placed over the illegal burial site.

Witnesses believe LC’s actions led to the teenager’s disappearance on September 6 and her subsequent murder.

The legal status of the accused will be defined next Tuesday, September 24 at 3:00 p.m. He will remain in preventive detention justified by the risks to witnesses and the community, for a period of up to 24 months, according to a control judge of the Bravos Judicial District.