The authorities of Edinburgh, in the United Kingdom, have announced the cancellation of the outdoor events planned for this Monday and Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, alleging “security reasons” in the midst of warnings about the storm of rain and wind that is expected for much of the country.

As highlighted by the organizers of ‘Hogmanay’, a Scottish term for the last day of the year and synonymous with the New Year celebration, lin anticipation of “extreme” weather by midweek has motivated this decision, according to information collected by the Sky News network.

Thus, much of Scotland will be under a weather warning for the next few days. due to a storm of rain, snow and wind. The Met Office has warned that rainfall is “likely to cause some flooding and travel disruption” this end of the year.

The storm will also affect a large part of the country, and to other cities like Blackpoollocated in the northwest of Englandwhich have also been forced to suspend their outdoor celebration program.