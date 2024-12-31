Meeting at the Ateneo de Sevilla, origin of the generation of ’27. In the image, Rafael Alberti, Federico Garcia Lorca, Juan Chabás, Mauricio Bacarisse, José María Romero Martínez, Manuel Blasco Garzón, Jorge Guillén, José Bergamín, Dámaso Alonso and Gerardo Diego



12/31/2025



Updated at 04:01h.





The Government is determined to minimize any parliamentary victory that bears the seal of the PP, and with this philosophy it closes the year by vetoing a law in which the main opposition party asked to declare events of exceptional public interest (AEIP) events such as the









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only