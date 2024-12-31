Rules out a PP law to declare several exceptional events because it represents a cost of 1.6 million euros
The Government is determined to minimize any parliamentary victory that bears the seal of the PP, and with this philosophy it closes the year by vetoing a law in which the main opposition party asked to declare events of exceptional public interest (AEIP) events such as the
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Government #vetoes #tax #exemptions #celebrate #Jacobean #Year #centenary #Generation
Leave a Reply