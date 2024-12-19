Aldama exchanged messages with Reyes Maroto to contact the director of Turespaña

Reyes Maroto, spokesperson for the PSOE in the Madrid City Council, exchanged WhatsApp messages with the commissioner Víctor de Aldama, according to El Confidencial published this Thursday. On Monday, Aldama assured in his statement in the Supreme Court that he had exchanged messages with the then Minister of Tourism of the Government of Spain. Maroto, for his part, had demanded that he present “credible evidence.”

Aldama ratifies his accusations against Ábalos and Koldo and provides screenshots to try to prove rigging in works

In the two messages published by the aforementioned media, the former minister apologizes for the “delay” explaining that they were “complicated days in her ministry” and assures that she had forwarded the contact of the alleged commission agent of the ‘Koldo case’ to the new director of Turespaña, Miguel Sanz. Aldama, for his part, thanked the management and was waiting for a call or message from Sanz: “Good morning Minister, I understand, don’t worry,” “I await your call or Whatsapp.”

According to the media, the messages were exchanged in August 2020, when Reyes Maroto served as Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism. The screenshot calls into question the words of the current PSOE spokesperson in the City Council, who on Monday was quick to remove all credibility from the commission agent: “What Mr. Aldama has to do is show evidence. If something became clear yesterday, it is that any evidence, the few that have been presented, was thrown on the ground within hours by Minister (Óscar) Puente, for example.”

Maroto urges Aldama to “show credible evidence” because the two presented “have been dismantled by a minister in minutes”



Aldama’s statement before the Supreme Court

Businessman Víctor de Aldama testified last Monday before the Supreme Court as an investigator, accusing former minister José Luis Ábalos and his advisor Koldo García of collecting million-dollar commissions for public works awards, part of which allegedly benefited the PSOE. Although Aldama claimed to act as a “collector” and to have directly delivered 170,000 euros to Ábalos, he admitted to having no evidence that said bribes reached the match. It was in the same statement where he pointed out other socialist leaders, such as Santos Cerdán, collaborators of Minister María Jesús Montero and Reyes Maroto herself.