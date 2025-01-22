PODCAST | New world Trump (III): The lie





Donald Trump and his advisors have made lies and the spread of hoaxes their best tool to come to power. A formula that worked for them in 2016, where Trumpism baptized the concept of “alternative facts,” and that they have repeated with more success eight years later. The deregulation of social networks and their role as a new source of information to the detriment of traditional media create a context where the social and political value of truth has been diluted in favor of emotions.

With Carlos Hernández Echevarría, deputy director of Maldita.es, and with Carlos del Castillo, journalist from elDiario.es specialized in politics and technology, we analyze Trump’s communication strategies, his influence on verification and moderation policies on social networks , and the impact of all this on citizens.

