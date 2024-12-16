The commission agent arrives led by the leader of Desokupa to appear before the investigator of the Koldo case

The commissioner Víctor de Aldama arrived at the Supreme Court this Monday 25 minutes before his appointment with the investigator of the Koldo case, Leopoldo Puente, in a vehicle driven by the leader of Desokupa, Daniel Esteveand accompanied by his lawyer, José Antonio Choclán.

The appearance takes place 25 days after he voluntarily testified at the National Court against former Minister José Luis Ábalos and criticized part of the Government and the Socialist Party in his activities.

Equipped with a black folder and with a calm gesture, Aldama got out of the vehicle while Esteve, who is already on his social networks He announced that upon arrival “there would be surprises”opened the door for him. A handshake and, with a black folder under his arm, he walked steadily to the entrance of the Supreme Court to undergo the security check.

Aldama comes after Ábalos spent three hours last Thursday trying to refute two years of judicial investigation and a string of new accusations, such as those that place him in bribes in exchange for public works, including a flat on Paseo de la Castellana.









The former minister took refuge in his advisor, Koldo García, and denied having had a close relationship with Aldama, who says he is willing to show that it is Ábalos who is not telling the truth.