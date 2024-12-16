The last chapter of the podcast The Role This 2024 has two exceptional protagonists: Elvira Llabrés and Andrea Emone, two of the best data analysis experts in the world of sailingwhich they have moored in Getxo this week to explain in the Sail Inn Pro their work in the Copa América, where they were with Ineos Britannia and Alinghi Red Bull, respectively.

Taking advantage of the fact that they were talking about the universe of data, Nacho Gómez-Zarzuela also counts all the numbers of the Role in 2024, in which Juan Kouyoumdjan has starred in the most listened to episodes of the year. Finally, Luis Faguás reviews the best of windsurfing in 2024.

You can listen to the full episode below or access here to the Gómez-Zarzuela website.