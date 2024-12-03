There is beginning to exist a kind of mantra within Sevillismo that the coach does a lot with what he has. Neither yes nor no, nor quite the opposite. It is normal that this reasoning is reached if we take into account where Sevilla comes from. It is difficult to get used to adding regular ham to a good plate of fried eggs, never better said, like some of those figures who are no longer so brilliant in Nervión and who, for unknown reasons, that good coach who is García Pimienta is determined to rescue . T he NGO Seville can no longer wait for anyone or pay homage to someone who stopped wanting to be a professional footballer a long time ago. If taking Suso out to shake up a match is risky (he has the quality; the legs and the intention, not so much), placing him on the left wing chasing a full-back (that’s where the goal came from, Xavier, happy saint) is a suicide of the that even the security employee is warned that he has to look at the stands instead of at the grass. The scissors that had to be introduced into the squad in the last two years necessarily had to begin with those idols in the twilight of their careers. There was not the patio to withstand Rakitic’s impositions, Fernando’s head elsewhere or the same head at a quarter to three from Acuña. Now he is left as the only little star, with his shiny 10, a Suso who has insistently blocked his exit and, with his mega-crack salary, is willing to play the three cards until it expires. It is not an inheritance received, but poorly managed. Suso did not have everything to do with Sevilla not beating Osasuna, nor is it a plan to lightly blame a single man when an entire team ends up falling apart due to its alarming and desperate lack of goal. Not only in the shot, but also in the last pass. The coach does have a problem there, since he is capable of generating more dizzying football, with more rhythm, with that midfield where Víctor Orta’s signings are shining, no matter how courageous it is to ever attribute any merit to him. in charge of sports planning, no matter how small: Sambi Lokonga stops looking like Moacir and links his continuous backward passes with some forward ones; Sow begins to stop brushstroking and take the broad brush to complete more than decent complete matches. It shows that in a midfield of three, as a kind of midfielder, he is capable of accelerating the thick football of the Sevillistas when the double pivot is his only argument; and Saúl, thank goodness Saúl is there. Not because of the goal pass, that too, but because of that feeling of hierarchy, authority and knowledge of what a team needs. Quality is plenty. Competitiveness, the same. And always look up. He dares. He is a star who doesn’t want to stop being one. Who fights to stay in the elite with this step back in his career. With the same love for the profession that the great example of locker room, Jesús Navas, has. What a lack Sevilla had of those footballers with personality like Saúl, who did not look at the one next to them in the collective error. Bringing together the three in the center of the field (Sambi, Sow and Saúl) and making them work is the big leap that the Nervión team needs. And the finisher, of course. You can’t say anything but about Isaac Romero. It is what it is. A player full of energy and talent outside the area, with just the right aim to be able to play in the First Division. Goals will be scored between now and the end of the year, there would be more to go, but either a forward with other benefits is signed, or the day Lukebakio catches a cold, Sevilla will have a hard time achieving a victory. Relying on a single footballer is an atrocious risk. Unnecessary. Iheanacho’s pufo is paying off. He’s no longer even lucky with teammates’ injuries when it’s his turn to take the field. He almost needs Biden to pardon him to play a game. To score a goal, he and any of the forwards, a divine miracle that comes from Magna. Víctor Orta has gotten to work with three bitches to improve (unfair verb) what the team has at the top. Or not even that. With whatever he may have left in his pocket after paying for a coffee, it would even be more than what the Sevillistas have until the cleanup is truly over. Until the suffocating salary limit, into which they have put themselves, does not disappear from the ideology of the Sports Directorate and until each signing stops being forged with a calculator in hand, big stars will not arrive at Sánchez-Pizjuán. Not even small. More starry than starry. Or future stars. It is clear that Víctor Orta will not appear in the parade…as Star of Illusion.

