The judge asks the European Parliament to certify whether Alvise is an MEP and has jurisdiction before the Supreme Court

The judge of the National Court investigating Alvise Pérez for alleged illegal financing has asked this Tuesday the Spanish Office of the European Parliament to accredit his “status as a deputy of said institution”, according to the ruling to which elDiario has had access. is.

AUDIO | Alvise promised laws in favor of the businessman who paid him 100,000 euros: “I will be key to the government with Feijóo and Abascal”

The magistrate has agreed to this procedure within the framework of the case in which he is investigating a complaint by businessman Álvaro Romillo against the MEP for a crime of illegal financing of political parties for having received 100,000 euros to finance his electoral campaign for the European Parliament.

The certification that he is an MEP is the previous step before the magistrate refers the investigation to the Supreme Court. As he has the status of MEP, Alvise is qualified and can only be investigated by the high court.

This Monday, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office reported in favor of the Supreme Court investigating the far-right MEP, understanding that there are solid indications that he paid for his campaign illegally, as elDiario.es revealed exclusively, by collecting 100,000 euros in cash. from an entrepreneur in the cryptocurrency sector.

Anti-corruption requests that the Supreme Court charge Alvise for illegally financing his European campaign



Alvise himself acknowledged the facts after elDiario.es revealed the charge, although he limited himself to saying that he had collected that money “as a freelancer” and “without an invoice,” without specifying what services he had provided for Romillo beyond going to one. of their events in Madrid.