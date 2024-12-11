Nor the power of convocation of one of the most listened to Spanish artists served him to ‘El Hormiguero‘To combat the effects of the Champions League match, marking the minimum season of Tuesday with the visit of C.Tangana and Yerai Cortés. The opposite that ‘La Revuelta’which remained unbeatable in the ‘Access Prime Time’ despite football. With that panorama, Pablo Motos He invited on Wednesday, December 11, one of the personalities that has come to the program most times. It was ‘Alaska revealed’, his own documentary, the reason for the return of Alaska to the space of Antena 3.

A project that will reach Movistar Plus+ in collaboration with Shine Iberia December 15. And in him, according to Motos, he tells “many many things that we didn’t know about you.”

However, the singer had a hard time accepting at first because he thought he would not interest. «It is the same team that made the documentary of Miguel BoséI found it very interesting. But it is that Miguel It is a mystery even for me. I, on the other hand, I have told everything, I have said everything, thought ‘will it have interest’? What happens is that when I consider it in a three -chapter structure (health, money and love), without following a chronology, it is a more intimate thing. And for what you are telling me who have seen it, there are things that you did not know, ”he explained.

A reference of Spanish culture

“Are you aware of how important you are in the culture of this country?” The presenter replied, under the argument that “if you have placed Pedro Almodóvar and Federico Jiménez Losantossomething you will have done well ».









«I think I put people with extensive views. It is not my merit, ”replied the guest, laughing. Responding to the issue, he did not want to sin of false modesty, accepting that “it is true that I have been part of moments in this country.” In addition, the series is based on the great documentary base that it has Alaska at home. “I keep everything; Less digital, digital I don’t keep it ».

To open mouth, presenter and guest shared some of the songs that the singer will address in the series. In the first chapter, for example, Alaska He speaks openly about his bisexuality. «Over time, and with life, confirm that it is a possibility that I like. It is true that the girls is a bit aesthetic and that when I have ever been with some it seemed wonderful. I fall in love with the boys, my relationships are with men, ”he said in ‘El Hormiguero’.

He also defended his position about cosmetic surgery, making it clear that for her, “it is not a matter of dissatisfaction, but of construction.”

In addition, in the first episode of ‘Revealed alaska’the artist shares her vision of drugs. As one of the maximum exponents of the Madrid movement, Motos wanted to know how she related to this phenomenon that took so many lives. «Well, I was never interested because I saw the ravages around, but when I tried they were not interested in anything. I have no merit, I really did not like it. I have not made any effort.

«It was a time of all the possibilities of the world. And there are people who were very interested, like certain substances. I also talk about alcohol, ”he continued to develop.

In short, “we are not all the same, not everything is the same.” “The black market offers a possibility that you don’t know what you are getting …” But despite everything, it is clear that “you have to talk about things as they have happened.”