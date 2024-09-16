“Alexion is committed to exploring the still unknown areas of rare diseases because we know that, when we are successful, we can provide patients with solutions that can drastically improve their quality of life,” said Anna Chiara Rossi, vice president and general manager Italy of Alexion – AstraZeneca Rare Disease, during the meeting in which Astrazeneca, together with Alexion, announced that the Italian Medicines Agency (AIFA) has approved the reimbursement of – the first long-acting complement C5 inhibitor – for adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD) who are positive for the anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody (Ab+).