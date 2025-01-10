AEMET warns of the arrival of a very cold air mass that will leave severe frosts over the weekend

Starting this Sunday, large areas of Spain will be affected by the arrival of a very cold air mass that will cause a marked temperature drop, as announced the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) on the social network X.

Likewise, the post highlights the formation of “widespread frosts, even near the coast,” as a consequence of the minimum temperatures. From AEMET they also advance that in the middle of next week rain could arrive in the Mediterranean area and snowfall in the mountains of the eastern peninsula.

For this Friday, the approach of a new Atlantic front from the northwest of the peninsula will leave cloudy or overcast skies in most of the Atlantic and Cantabrian slopes as well as in the upper Ebro, reaching the northeast of the peninsula.

The rainfall, advancing from west to east, will affect Galicia, the Cantabrian environment, the upper Ebro, northern Iberia and the Pyrenees, without ruling out dispersed areas in neighboring areas to the south.

This Thursday, Galicia has activated the orange level in the provinces of A Coruña and Pontevedra due to southwest winds of 62 to 74 km/h, occasionally 75 to 88 km/h, and combined seas from the west with waves of 5 to 7 meters. Cantabria, Euskadi and Galicia are on an orange warning due to a strong storm with waves of up to seven meters, just 24 hours after Galicia suffered dozens of incidents due to the storm, which caused flooded houses, rescues and numerous accidents in the autonomous community on Wednesday, where heavy rains and winds of more than 150 kilometers per hour were experienced.