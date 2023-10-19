Italian-born American actor Burt Young, best known for his role as Sylvester Stallone’s brother-in-law and friend in the Rocky films, has died at the age of 83. Reuters his manager Linda Benski said on Wednesday, October 18.

Previously The New York Times with reference to the actor’s daughter Anne Morea, Steingieser wrote that Young died on October 8. The cause of death has not been reported.

The actor was born on April 30, 1940 in Queens, New York. He served in the United States Marine Corps in the 1950s and later studied at Lee Strasberg’s Acting Studio. He made his film debut in 1968 in the TV series Columbo.

The most memorable film for the viewer in which Young worked was the 1976 film “Rocky,” where he played Paulie Pennino, an alcoholic butcher and friend of the main character played by Sylvester Stallone, Rocky Balboa. The role of Paulie earned Young an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Young went on to play Paulie in all six original Rocky sequels.

In addition, the actor’s filmography includes such films as “Chinatown”, “The Pope of Greenwich Village”, “Once Upon a Time in America”. He has also made recurring appearances on television projects such as M*A*S*H, The Rockford Files, The Sopranos, Baretta and Law & Order.

In subsequent years, Young made a name for himself as an artist whose work was exhibited in galleries around the world.