Accidents | One died in a crash between a car and a heavy vehicle in Parikkala

The accident car had been cruising between the lanes before the accident.

1.6. 21:53

Lappeenranta a passenger car driving in the same direction ran into an oncoming heavy vehicle at 15:08 on Kuutostie in Parikkala, the police informs. The driver of the passenger car died in the collision.

The driver of the heavy vehicle was not injured. There were no other passengers in the car.

Before accident, the emergency center had received reports of a vehicle that was moving from North Karelia in the direction of Lappeenranta and sailing between the lanes. After the crash, the passenger car was identified as the vehicle of the notifications. The passenger car was completely wrecked in the collision.

The accident site is located on Kuutostie, near Mäkelänmäki. Kuutostie was completely closed due to the accident, and there were several patrols of the police and the rescue service, as well as the accident investigation board.

The police are investigating the cause of the accident.