The General Department of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police launched the “Summer Without Accidents 2024” campaign, organized by the Ministry of Interior, with the aim of enhancing road safety and security.

The Director General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police and Head of the Traffic Awareness and Safety Team at the Federal Traffic Council, Brigadier Ahmed Al Sam Al Naqbi, who launched the campaign at the ENOC Registration Village, in the presence of the Director of the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, Colonel Saqr bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and the Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Colonel Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Bahar, said that during the launch of the campaign at the ENOC Registration Village, the vehicle inspection mechanism was closely reviewed, and that it is carried out according to the highest international standards and requirements, especially with regard to the safety of tires and their suitability for safe driving and other technical tests.

Brigadier Al Naqbi stated that a variety of advice was given to the owners of the cars that were present at the registration village in preparation for their inspection, including asking them to periodically check the safety of the tires, and the availability of sufficient air inside them, according to their size, and to purchase good quality ones, with the necessity of constantly monitoring the water inside the car radiators.