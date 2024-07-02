Student Abdullah Mohammed Mukhaimer from Ras Al Khaimah Boys School crowned his educational career with excellence, as his name was placed among the top students in the advanced track of high school. He told Al-Emarat Al-Youm: “I dedicate my excellence to the wise leadership and to my generous family, who encouraged me to excel so that my name would be among the top students in high school for the 2023-2024 academic year.”

He added: “This is the second joy in the house, as my brother Ahmed was among the first in the advanced track of the 2021 high school graduates.”

Abdullah Mohammed Mukhaimer looks forward to studying medicine to benefit humanity. He thanked the school, which focused on caring for students’ studies and providing them with the appropriate educational environment through review and training on exam models and harnessing the teachers’ energies that motivated him to be serious and diligent throughout the school year. His keenness to study daily for two hours and up to four hours on exam days also contributed to achieving the success he aspired to. Mohammed Mukhaimer, the father of the student Abdullah, expressed his happiness with his son’s success, noting that he and the family members were certain of their son’s excellence.