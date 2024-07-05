A very rare event occurred during the organization of the young woman’s funeral. Clelia Ditanothe girl who a few days ago fell into the void of the elevator shaft. A tragic fatality that affected many people, in particular a boy who did not know Clelia Ditano, but who only learned of the facts on the internet.

The boy who offered to pay the funerals of the young woman was not familiar with Clelia, did not follow her on social media, nor had she ever heard of her. Steven Parpanesi decided to cover the expenses for the funeral celebrations. The young man learned of the tragic fall of the 26-year-old girl from the fourth floor due to a cursed “empty” elevator in a condominium in Fasano.

This terrible news reached Steven through the web, as it did for many other people. When he saw the interview with Clelia’s father, full of despair and pain, he felt the need to support the family and try to do something to address the family’s pain, at least in the first way he could express it.

“For me, doing good is a source of personal well-being. Of course, giving a hand does not make the situation worse, on the contrary…”, Steven explained when asked the reason for this generous gesture. It was not only the bad episode that motivated him to help Clelia Ditano’s family. What also drove him was a deep empathy for the tragedy: four years ago, in fact, his sister Kimberly took her own life by throwing herself from the sixth floor when she was only 19 years old.

Just like Clelia’s family, the boy’s family is not a family that lives a wealthy reality. This is also confirmed by the fact that Clelia was saving for her driving license, and this, says the boy, “resonated inside me,” as can be read in an interview with ‘Repubblica’. Among other statements made by the author of the sweet gesture for the Ditano family, we read:

I understand what it means for a family to go through this kind of pain and the expenses that must be faced. The expenses are considerable, so I felt I could do this without hesitation. […] I let my heart guide me. Good things come back sooner or later.

The boy donated for the funeral 2,500 euros to the family of Clelia Ditano, also expressing his perplexity about where “the real rich” are in situations like this. The young woman’s funeral is scheduled for next week, after the autopsy that will be performed by the coroner Domenico Urso between Tuesday and Wednesday. An investigation is underway against unknown persons for manslaughter, the elevator is still under seizure to complete the necessary checks.