Canada, Mexico and China They responded on Tuesday with their own tariffs on the commercial war opened by Donald Trump, a few hours after the US Tariffs came into force to their three main commercial partners.

Trump promised commercial aggressiveness in … His electoral campaign – “Tariff is my favorite word,” he said then- and has fulfilled. In midnight on Monday, they entered into force 25% tariffs to all imports from their two neighboring countries and an additional 10% to China, whose exports were already taxed with 10%. It happened after Trump suspended the effectiveness for a month of his commercial war against Canada and Mexico, in exchange for promises to fight against the entry of undocumented immigrants and drugs – specially, the dangerous fentanyl – through its land borders.

Although Trump himself has celebrated the collapse at the entrance of immigrants and that the Fentanyl flow It is insignificant on the Canadian border, the US president has maintained the entry into force of tariffs, which suggests that his true interest is a protectionist economic policy.

Each of the three affected countries announced its retaliation measures. Those of Canada were explained by his prime minister, Justin Trudeau, who announced a 25% tariff against US imports worth 106,000 million dollars. They come into effect immediately for the first 20,000 million dollars and within three weeks for the remaining 10,000 million.

“Your government has chosen to start a commercial war that, first and above all, will damage US families,” said Trudeau who mentioned the impact on the price of food, gasoline or cars in the US “Donald,” called the US president. USA, Canada and Mexico that replaced NAFTA) that has created jobs and record growth in our two countries ».

«Even if you are a very smart guy, This is something stupid », He said about tariffs, who threaten to take Canada – as well as Mexico – to the recession. “That two friends like us fight is exactly what our rivals worldwide want to see.”

In the case of China, Trump measures intensify a commercial war that has already begun in its first mandate. Tariffs of imports from the Asian giant still survive since then -his predecessor, Joe Biden, did not raise them -which have now been reinforced with 10% a month ago and with an additional 10% since Tuesday. With all this, some Chinese exports are taxed with 45%tariffs.

China, who had an answer measure agriculturalfrom the meat to the grain. And in addition, it imposes the prohibition to trade with its country more than twenty American companies.

If USA “insists on a commercial war or any other type, China will fight until the end,” said Lin Jian, spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Mexico response

From Mexico, its president, Claudia Sheinbaum He said he will announce his own response measures this Sunday, at a rally from the Zocalo, so a reaction of a lot of political draft is expected. Sheinbaum is expected to talk to Trump this Thursday.

Trump’s tariffs have been criticized strongly by the Democratic opposition, which warns of the impact it can have on prices, after several years of inflationary pressures, which have not disappeared in the first world power.

At the moment, tariffs caused the sinking of the main stock market indicators, with losses close to 1%. And they could feel soon in the pockets of the Americans: “There will be increases in the prices in the next few days,” predicted the CEO of Target, one of the giants of the department store, which warned that it will be noticed in, for example, fruits and vegetables.

A recent survey of ‘The Washington Post’ shows that 64% of Americans are against Canada’s tariffs and 59% against those of Mexico.

From the Trump administration, the messages about what will happen from now on, in the midst of criticism and falls in the bags, are equivocal.

Trump himself reacted furiously to the reprisals of Canada. “Please, explain to Governor Trudeau (an allusion to his ambition to turn Canada into a state of the US) that if he imposes retaliation tariffs on the US, our reciprocal tariff will increase ours for that same amount!” But his secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, said in an interview with Fox News that Trump “will get some arrangement” with Canada and Mexico and will be announced on Wednesday.

“It won’t be a stoppage,” he said about tariffs. “But I think it will find the way, so that they do more and leave something intermediate.”