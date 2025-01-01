Traveling abroad means knowing the customs and culture of the country. Also your gastronomy which, in some cases, can produce a great shock and surprise the palate due to its enormous difference from the place where it comes from.

The main way to get to know a country’s cuisine is by visiting its restaurants and local markets. However, one of the ways to discover the peculiarities of an area’s gastronomy is by visiting its supermarkets. This is what two content creators who live in Barcelona and are traveling in Morocco.

Through a video published on his account TikTok (@comidaperronaa), the two young people show the different products and particularities of the Moroccan establishment. «When you travel there is nothing better than entering a traditional country supermarket and search curiosities super different,” the Spanish content creator begins by saying.

The first thing they show in the video are two drinks, one of Mentosthe popular candy brand, and another with a tropical flavor. “We are going to try it,” says the young man of Mexican origin.









One of the products that impresses content creators the most is the preparation to make Moroccan bread, which is sold in bags and takes up an entire aisle of the supermarket. “They have it open so you can see if it is really for your recipe or if you want another one,” says the young woman.

Some content creators visit a supermarket in Morocco



Another of the products that have surprised travelers the most are the species. “Smell this, it’s a spectacle,” she points out. Also the oliveswhich you can try. “Let’s start a tasting… Powerful,” says the tiktoker. “The great variety they have, this is fascinating…” he adds.

The content creators also show other products such as pasta, rice or legumes, which the supermarket sells at bulk. “Great, it’s as if you were in a market and you choose by weight,” they explain. In addition, they discover a typical sweet of the country, some cookies called ‘Tango’.

They react to olive oil from a Moroccan supermarket

However, one of the products that has caught the most attention of content creators has been the olive oil. “Look at the color of the olive oil they have here, it is very pure because they say it is freshly crushed and squeezed,” says the young woman.

They both taste the oil, dipped in bread. “It looks super thick, it looks like honey,” says the content creator, who shows the bottle of oil to the camera.

For his part, the young man considers that it has a “super intense” flavor. «It’s great. The color is incredible.”he points out. However, none of them assess whether the Moroccan product is better than the Spanish one.