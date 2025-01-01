Starting this Wednesday, the City Council of the Italian city of Milan launches the prohibition of smoking tobacco in public spaces, including streetsunless they are “isolated places” in which a distance of at least ten meters can be respected from other people.

This measure is part of a battery of regulations approved in 2020 to improve air quality of the city, and which have been coming into force little by little over time, and which are part of the Air-Climate Plan, a document that aims to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by half by 2050 .

“As of January 1, 2025, the smoking ban extends to all public areas or public use, including road areas, except in isolated places where it is possible to respect the distance of at least 10 meters from each other. other people,” reads the text.

It should be noted that The fine for non-compliance with the rule can mean a payment of between 40 and 240 euros. This legislation already introduced restrictions on the use of tobacco on public roads, as it prohibited smoking in public green areas (except in isolated places where it is possible to respect a distance of at least ten meters from other people).

Likewise, it included prohibitions in equipped areas for children’s games, sports or recreational activities; at public transport waiting stops, including taxi ranks (up to a distance of ten meters from the stops and the corresponding signaling infrastructure); in cemeteries; in dog areas; and in sports facilities of any type, including areas intended for the public, such as stands.