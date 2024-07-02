Somehow I’d missed hit horror movie franchise A Quiet Place was getting a video game adaptation (it turns out I’m just deeply inattentive), but barely a month after its re-reveal, a fresh look at its alien-evading action has come our way – and it definitely shows potential, assuming you’ve got the constitution for a game of near-silent sneakery and one-wrong-move tension.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead was actually announced back in October 2021 before (appropriately) going silent for a while, and is the work of Stormind Games – the studio behind 2018’s surprisingly effective Clock-Tower-inspired pursuit horror Remothered: Tormented Fathers. It doesn’t have a release yet, but it’s currently expected to launch this year.

Unfolding across an “eerily tranquil, post-apocalyptic landscape”, A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead casts players as Alex, an asthmatic college student trying to survive the end of the world with her boyfriend Martin. She’ll face “interpersonal family conflicts, all while coming to terms with her own inner fears” – as well as lots of silently insistent pointing, judging by the new trailer.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead story trailer.Watch on YouTube

In gameplay terms, The Road Ahead is a first-person stealth-horror requiring players to minimise the noise they’re making as they attempt to evade their sonically sensitive pursuers. There’s also a shotgun and a car chase in there, so it clearly won’t all be irritated shushing.

A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead doesn’t have a release date yet, but it’ll be available on Steam, PlayStation 5and Xbox Series X/S when it eventually shows up.