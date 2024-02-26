Xochitl Galvezcandidate for the presidency of Mexico for the “Va por México” coalition of the PAN-PRI-PRD, announced that she has been victim of death threats after the recent leak of your phone number in social networks.

In an interview with Azucena Uresti on Formula News, the presidential candidate pointed out that the leak of her data is related to the terrible example of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador after directly and publicly revealing the personal telephone number of the correspondent of The New York Times in Mexico, who asked him for a position on the alleged links with drug trafficking investigated by the US government.

Gálvez Ruiz explained that when the harassment and violation of his person began this weekend, he received several death threats against him. He added that he will not change her number and it was leaked on social networks by an account highly related to Morena; He asked the INAI to do its job in this regard and end the aggression.

“He will not request security measures. I consider these attacks will remain on the internet,” said the businesswoman when asked if she will request more measures from the INE in the event of a possible attack during her official campaign for the presidency of Mexico.

The other side of the leak of Xóchitl Gálvez's number

In addition to the death threats, Xóchitl Gálvez highlighted in the interview with Azucena Uresti another version to which he gave more importance after the leak of his phone and to which he made a video on his YouTube account: dozens of messages of support for to be “president of Mexico.”

“If you don't have it yet, here it is: 55-28-99-12-35. I have decided not to change it,” is part of the message that Gálvez gave to the public as a setback to the leak of his phone.

The Mexican explained that among the negative messages she has received are her extra kilos and the shape of her teeth, although these are aspects that she stated “can be removed.”

He took advantage of the leak of his data to reveal that he has received many messages, hundreds of messages of support expressing their love, loneliness and encouragement.