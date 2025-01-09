This Wednesday night, the Mossos d’Esquadra arrested a passenger who was on a train from Madrid to Barcelona who, after applying the emergency brake, He stopped him in a tunnel in Tarragona and painted graffiti.

As reported this Thursday in a ‘X publication, the passenger used the emergency brake to stop the train, something that caused delays in programming.

The passenger got back on the train and two off-duty private security agents They detained him at Sants station (Barcelona) before the Catalan police arrived.