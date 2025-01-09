Two days before the first meeting of the year in Pucela, the Betis has jumped onto the grass of the Luis del Sol sports city this Thursday morning to continue working ahead of the 19th day of LaLiga EA Sports that will be held on Saturday, in which it will be the green and whites’ first match in this recently started 2025 that Pellegrini’s men seek to get off to a good start, also taking into account that after this test they must also be prepared to face Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, at a time already decided since last night: It will be on Wednesday the 15th starting at 9:00 p.m. in Montjuic when Betis will play for their place in the quarterfinals of the tournament they won in 2022.

Thus, the green and white team has trained in Seville waiting to continue recovering troops, keeping in mind the mission of conquering Valladolid territory this weekend, where it is expected that at 4:15 p.m. this Saturday the clash at the José Zorrilla stadium. Although last Wednesday Pellegrini recovered Bartra and Marc Rocawho continues little by little to gain sensations after three hard months with repeated ankle problems, on this occasion he has been Fornals who has been seen with the group running continuously at the start and exhausting their last days away from the playing fields, since the Castellón midfielder was expected to progressively rejoin the team after having seen him do specific work in recent days and this Thursday he began the training without major problem.

In the same way, youth players such as Jesús Rodríguez, Pablo García, Dani Pérez, Mateo Flores, Arribas and Kohonwho are currently still enrolled in the discipline of the Betis team when the domestic competition is about to start also for Betis Deportivo, who plays away on Sunday against Hércules. Pellegrini chatted with his team at the beginning of the session and was later seen chatting with his assistants, Rubén Cousillas, Fernando and Alexis Trujillo. Bellerín, who continues to prepare on the sidelines to return as soon as possible from his foot ailment, and Carvalho, who remains out indefinitely although the Portuguese is working to shorten deadlines after his long-term injury, are still absent.