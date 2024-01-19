The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announced the installation of a new toll gate (Salik) at the Business Bay Crossing, and the Al Safa South Gate on Sheikh Zayed Road, specifically in the area between Al Meydan and Umm Al Sheif Streets, for operational and regulatory purposes, where the toll payment is calculated once when Crossing between the Al Safa gates, north and south, within one hour. This comes as part of the Authority’s efforts to improve the flow of traffic on the road network in the Emirate of Dubai by redistributing traffic movements and directing them to alternative road axes such as Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Dubai – Al Ain Road, Ras Al Khor Street and Manama Street, as well as the use of alternative Al Khor crossings such as the Infinity Bridge and Al Shindagha Tunnel, in addition to encouraging residents and visitors to use the less crowded road axes.

It is planned to operate the two aforementioned gates in November 2024, coinciding with the completion of the Al Khail Road development project, which includes the development of five intersections, including the implementation of braided ramps, and the implementation of rapid traffic solutions in two locations along Al Khail Road, in addition to the implementation of some improvements. Surface area at the intersections of First Al Khail Street with both Al Maidan and Emerald Streets.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority, said: “The toll gates are part of the transportation policies that support road infrastructure projects and the public transportation system, as they contribute to distributing traffic to the various elements of the road network and achieving better utilization of those axes and elements. Traffic toll policies also contribute to encouraging the shift to using mass transportation means such as the metro, buses, marine transportation, and flexible transportation,” stressing that the previous toll gates have proven their effectiveness in reducing the total time of trips in the Emirate of Dubai by about 6 million hours annually, and reducing the volume of traffic. Traffic on the Al Maktoum and Al Garhoud Bridges increased by 26%, and reduced travel time on Sheikh Zayed and Al Ittihad Roads by 24%, in addition to increasing the number of mass transit users by about 9 million passengers annually.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer added: “The studies and proposals presented by international consultants concluded that it is necessary to install a gate at the Business Bay crossing and the Al Safa South Gate, which is an operational gate, provided that payment is made once when crossing between the two Al Safa gates (north and south within one hour). To maintain traffic service levels, accommodate traffic volumes, and control their density on the road network and intersections.” The Business Bay Crossing Gate will contribute to diverting traffic coming from Jebel Ali to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Emirates Streets, and reducing the volume of traffic on Al Khail Road to approximately 2,053 vehicles per hour, by up to 15%, and on Al Rabat Street to about 1,218 vehicles per hour, by a rate of 15%. It reaches 16%, and reduces the traffic volume on Financial Center Street by about 5%. It also contributes to reducing the total travel time on the crowded part of Al Khail Street between Rabat and Ras Al Khor Streets by about 20,000 hours per day in both directions. The installation of the Al Safa South Gate (operational) also contributes ), in reducing the volume of traffic turning right from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Meydan Street by 15%, and reducing the traffic volume from Al Meydan and Al Safa Streets to Sheikh Zayed Road, by about 1,070 vehicles per hour, by 42%, and reducing the traffic volume on Sheikh Zayed Road in the section Located between the Financial Center and Latifa Bint Hamdan Streets, by 4%, in addition to achieving better use of First Al Khail and Al Asayel Streets, by up to 4%.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer said: The Roads and Transport Authority has completed a wide package of mega projects, the value of which has exceeded 146 billion dirhams, the most important of which is the Dubai Metro, the longest metro system in the world without a driver, with a length of 90 kilometers, which has been moved since its operation on 9/9/2009. Until the end of last year, more than two billion passengers, as well as the 11-kilometre-long Dubai Tram, developing and increasing the length of the bus route network from 2,095 kilometers to 3,967 kilometers (in both directions), in the period from 2006 to 2023, and providing a modern fleet of public transportation buses, It includes approximately 1,400 buses, characterized by their compliance with European specifications for low carbon emissions (Euro 6), and providing an integrated system of marine transportation that includes, in addition to traditional abras, the Dubai Ferry and water taxi, in addition to implementing a wide network of roads and bridges, as the length of the road network has increased. From 8,715 lane-kilometres in 2006, to 18,886 lane-kilometres in 2023, as last year witnessed the opening of a number of vital road projects, the most important of which are: Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan Street, and Ras Al Khor Street within the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Axis Development Project. And the Falcon Intersection within the Shindagha Axis development project, and the completion of internal roads in a number of residential areas. He added: The number of lanes at the Dubai Creek crossings increased from 19 lanes in 2006 to 54 lanes in 2023, which contributed to increasing the capacity of the creek crossings from 36,000 vehicles per hour. In both directions, it reached 108,000 vehicles during the period from 2006 to 2023. The number of vehicle bridges and tunnels also increased from 129 bridges and tunnels in 2006 to 1,070 bridges and tunnels by the end of last year. The number of pedestrian bridges and tunnels also increased more than fourfold, as the number rose from 26 bridges and tunnels. For pedestrians, there were 122 bridges and tunnels during the same period, including bridges and tunnels for the Dubai Metro and Tram. The length of the bicycle path network increased from 9 kilometers in 2006 to 544 kilometers in 2023, and will increase to 1,000 kilometers in 2030, as coastal areas such as the Jumeirah areas will be connected in the future. Al Sufouh and Marina with external tracks in the Al Qudra area, Saih Al Salam and Nad Al Sheba, passing through the areas of Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba.

His Excellency the Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors explained that this year will witness the awarding of the contract for the project to implement the Blue Line of the Dubai Metro, which is 30 kilometers long, including 15.5 kilometers underground and 14.5 kilometers above ground level, and includes 14 stations, including three transitional stations. It will also be completed. The Authority is implementing a number of vital road projects, the most important of which are: the Al Shindagha Axis development project, the development of the Junn Al Sabkha intersection with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, the development of Hessa Street and Umm Suqeim Street, and the start of implementation of the bridges leading to the entrances to the Dubai Islands from the Bur Dubai side, and the bridges leading to Dubai Harbour. And internal road projects in a number of residential areas, in addition to keeping pace with future trends in the fields of transport and roads, such as developing flexible and shared means of transport, promoting sustainable means of transport, digital transformation, the fourth industrial revolution, self-driving transport for passengers and goods transport, etc. The Authority has implemented Roads and Transportation: A wide package of road and transportation projects and control centers, the value of which exceeded 146 billion dirhams.

