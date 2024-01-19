in Finland a long-time influential golf coach David Da Silva wonders about the recent application process and coach selections of the Golfliito.

According to the coach, the Golfliitto does not value experience or versatile skills. However, the recent coach selections are only the tip of the iceberg in a long-standing stalemate.

“Finnish golf lacks a vision. As a result, Finland will no longer develop top players,” says Da Silva.

He applied to the Golfliito as a coach because he wanted to bring his knowledge and long experience to the sport, but he was not selected.

Da Silva emphasizes that he has no personal appointees Mikael from Salmi, Ville Sirki, Timo from Karvi and Minea Blomqvist-Kakkoa towards.

Finland's best female player of Matilda Caster and at the end of the year went on the main European tour Lauri Ruuskan coach Petteri Nykky also applied for a position in the union, but didn't even make it to the interview.

Another experienced golf coach and one who trains coaches of other sports was also left unselected Timo Rauhala.

From Finns of professional players Kalle Samooja, Mikko Korhonen and Castren have been exceptionally harsh in their criticism of the choices. It partly tells about the long-standing lack of trust between the union and the players.

The players have felt that the union has not appreciated or supported them enough. According to the players, the management does not have a sufficient understanding of how high the top level in the world is going.

Salminen's choice especially raised doubts. He doesn't have a day of coaching training or PGA training as a professional coach

Korhonen photographed Mightily in the interview, a selection for a farcical performance from Golfliito. In terms of top golf, Korhonen considered the association's activities to be a hobby club.

“If I had to seek coaching help myself, unfortunately I wouldn't turn to this foursome in this situation,” continued the review from Samoa, who is moving to the Saudi-funded LIV tour this season.

On Thursday, the Golfliitto announced that it will invite the players named to the Olympic group to discuss at a joint meeting at the beginning of February.

“I am very sorry that the situation has led to a lack of trust”, Golfliito executive director Juha Korhonen says.

“ “Finland will run out of top players if the coaching of young people aged 12–18 is not reorganized.”

According to David Da Silva, there are a lot of wasted golf talents in Finland.

in Finland Da Silva, who has coached competitive players for twelve years, shares Korhonen's and Samooja's concerns. The strong reaction of the players was not surprising.

“Finland will run out of top players if the coaching of young people aged 12-18 is not reorganized. We need coaches and players who can train many hours a day in such a way that training is based on biomechanics and science,” says 61-year-old Da Silva.

The Portuguese has traveled a long way from Mozambique, through South Africa, Brazil and the United States to Finland, where he was brought not only by golf coaching but also by marriage.

“I love coaching, I've been doing it for almost 30 years. There is a lot of wasted talent in Finland.”

In Portugal, Da Silva founded the local professional association and served as golf coaching director.

In Finland, Da Silva would like to develop a technical player model for young players under the age of 16, which would emphasize certain points related to hitting, such as aiming, grip, posture, ball alignment and position.

“Everything is based on technology. A uniform player model would also be a tool for coaches. When I've watched young players, 95% of them have bad basic technical skills. Even in the basic position, there are problems with the angle of the legs,” says Da Silva.

Among the top Finnish players, Da Silva has coached with good results Ruuska, Kim Koivu and Sanna from Nuuti.

At the moment, Da Silva's coaching staff includes three Finnish youngsters, the spearhead of which is a 19-year-old Veikka Viskari.

Viskari from Espoo is ranked 853 on the amateur world list and studies at Virginia Commonwealth University in the United States. Swedish Ludvig Aberg rose to the top of the world last year based on American college golf.

In addition, Da Silva coaches young players in Latvia and Estonia, where there is a coaching center that drills in golf technique. There is no equivalent in Finland.

“Coaching is my passion. I've been doing it for 30 years. That's why I applied to Golfliitto, because I felt that I could be of help to young people. I was told that I didn't fit in with the group. I was surprised by the response and how my professionalism was downright belittled,” says Da Silva.

“ “I could have been fired if the result hadn't come in three years.”

In the application process Korhonen, executive director of the Golfliitto, was involved saidthat the team was looking for members with strong interaction skills and an understanding of the processes and their implementation.

Da Silva doesn't understand why a country the size of Finland doesn't rely on the best forces in the industry when they could help.

“The golf association has overwhelming resources to operate and coach. I want to coach in Finland because I live here. In my application, I believed that competence, proven coaching skills and results would be key criteria,” says Da Silva.

“I don't claim to be the best coach by far, but the players I have coached in the last six years have reached a reasonable level. I could have been fired if the result hadn't come in three years.”