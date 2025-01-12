A mayor from the Monfragüe area denounces a “brutal” discharge into the Tagus: “Millions and millions of liters are missing”

The mayor of Serradilla (Cáceres), Francisco Javier Sánchez Vega, has demanded that the hydroelectric uses that affect the Monfragüe National Park be suspended and has denounced that “what Iberdrola does in the Tagus River as it passes through this protected space is a shame”.

Extremadura admits concern about the quality of the Tagus water after the discharges in Monfragüe

In a video recorded on the banks of the Tagus River as it passes through Serradilla and posted on his social networks, the mayor denounced that the riverbed “is missing millions and millions of liters of water” and that the reservoir “is practically empty so “The visual and natural impact is enormous.”

“And the reservoir is like this because Iberdrola, which is the company that manages the water from this Alcántara reservoir, has carried out a brutal discharge to produce electricity, to sell it and to obtain a million-dollar profit. And for this to happen in a natural space like this is a shame, and it must be said loud and clear,” he assured.

Sánchez Vega recalled that this same thing already happened a few years ago “and from the Serradilla City Council and myself we publicly denounced it, and we told Iberdrola, which was in Serradilla, to stop doing this, although it is evident that it has not “Not a damn thing.”

Likewise, he has assured that at that time “whoever now governs in the Junta de Extremadura, was in the opposition and said two very clear things: first, that this is, in part, the responsibility of the autonomous Government and, second, that if they arrived to the Government of the Junta de Extremadura, this would not happen again. And it is evident that it has happened again.”

Likewise, he has emphasized that “whoever governs now in Spain, also governed when this happened.” “If the Government of Spain intends to put an end to the legacy of the Franco dictatorship, which seems very good to us, here it has a gigantic, mammoth Francoist legacy, since the concessions of this water to Iberdrola and many others reservoirs in Spain and other companies, were in the Franco era,” he added.

In this sense, he pointed out that in Monfragüe “there is a real reason to eliminate these concessions, because they are harming a natural and public space like this one.”

Ponds of mud and putrefaction in the Monfragüe National Park after the discharges



“We, from the Serradilla City Council, say one thing clearly and that is that the water, as it passes through Monfragüe, has to be a protected asset and cannot be under the interests of an electricity company that obtains a million-dollar profit at the expense of the destruction of an icon of Spanish nature”, he concluded.