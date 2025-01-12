After announcing that he has a throat tumor which had to be discussed was going to keep her away from television for a while, it was known that Belén Rodríguez would stop smoking.

In addition, she herself sent a message to those close to her. “Want to talk about other topicsthat you don’t ask him how he is all the time, although, of course, he will tell you when he considers it necessary. There will be no news until the cycles end,” says Emma García, her boss at Partyone of the programs where the journalist collaborated.

Said and done, because the journalist is fulfilling her purpose. “I have good news: I haven’t smoked for ten days.. I say this with pride and caution. After 40 years I don’t miss it,” he explains in the text of the video that Belén published on Instagram.

The journalist will share with her followers how her progress is progressing, in addition to her fight against the disease. “I have a lot more energy“, he shared.

“I don’t know if it’s because I quit smoking or because of the high I get from having achieved it without missing it or having the need to go back,” he confessed.