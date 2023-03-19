In a clash quite similar to the one that was resolved with a set endorsed against Sevilla, an Atlético in a state of grace passed over a very minor Valencia in the Metropolitan. Griezmann, omnipresent, opened a comfortable mattress victory that Carrasco and Lemar buckled in the second half. The people of Madrid are very plugged in, to the point of being the team in the five major leagues with the most goals scored by players starting from the bench.

He has already chained ten games without losing the Cholo team, like a shot in this league stretch on the way to qualifying for his eleventh Champions League followed and five points from Real Madrid before the classic. Opposite, an opponent who by history should fight for Europe, but who comes to a break on the verge of relegation, equaled with Almería and Getafe. They have already accumulated seven straight defeats away from Mestalla and 17 games without beating Atlético, specifically since 2014.

Athletic Oblak, Molina, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso, Llorente (Barrios, min. 70), Koke (Witsel, min. 77), De Paul (Lemar, min. 64), Carrasco (Correa, min. 70), Griezmann and Memphis (Morata, min. 64). 3 – 0 Valencia Mamardashvili, Foulquier, Cömert, Cenk, Gayà, Guillamón, Correia (Ilaix, min. 64), Nico (Almeida, min. 70) Yunus Musah (Samuel Lino, min. 63) Kluivert (Castillejo, min. 77) and Hugo Duro (Cavani min. 70). Goals:

1-0: min. 23, Griezman. 2-0: min. 49, Carrasco. 3-0: min. 66, Lemar.

Referee:

Munuera Montero (Andalusian Committee). Yellow for Griezmann, Llorente.

Incidents:

Match of the 26th day of the League, played at the Cívitas Metropolitano before 58,317 fans.

The lineups have already hinted at the plans. While Cholo insisted on Memphis as Griezmann’s companion and placed Koke as a defensive midfielder, an unequivocal sign of wanting to attack and be the protagonist, Baraja tried to equip Valencia. Guillamón ahead of the rear, four more midfielders, absences from Almeida and Samuel Lino, and Hugo Duro too lonely up front. Between the staging and that Atlético now flies, the colchoneros passed over the Valencians in the first act. If they did not resolve the appointment, it was because Memphis was not successful in the definition and Mamardashvili saved a sung goal from the Dutchman.

Simeone is criticized a lot and rightly so, his tendency to push the team back, but his way of attacking must also be praised. He does not like possession for the mere fact of having control of the ball, but it is remarkable to see this Atlético when he triangulates with speed, constant movements with and without the ball, depth and search for the wings. For this he enjoys a Griezmann at perhaps the best moment of his career, happy because he feels free. That is why the Valencians defended with many but they chased shadows.

The Little Prince’s favorite victim



The Frenchman took a measured cross that Memphis headed badly, chipping the ball excessively, and shortly after the Georgian goalkeeper aborted a wonderful combination from the colchoneros, with Hermoso surprising even as a center forward. The defender was enormous, who yesterday acted more like a winger, but who projected himself in attack time and time again, breaking lines of pressure. At the third clear of the locals, after a pass from Llorente and a lucky control, Griezmann did not forgive. The Little Prince’s ninth goal in the League and 10 in 22 games against Valencia, his favorite rival.

Valencia was there to see them coming, completely at the mercy of their adversary, but they recovered slightly in the final stretch of the initial period. As a result of Munuera annulling a goal against Hugo Duro at the request of the VAR due to a clear stomp on Memphis from Foulquier at the start of the play, it was as if Atlético had certain doubts and the Levantines a breath of confidence. It is also logical that the colchoneros could not withstand such an electric rhythm.

The Ches tried to advance lines after the break, but Atlético destroyed their counter. First Mamardashvili prevented Llorente’s goal, but he could no longer do anything after a wall between De Paul and Carrasco that the Belgian finished off. Baraja and Marchena sought to reactivate their army with Samu Lino, on loan from Atlético, and Ilaix, but Cholo responded with Lemar and Morata, tremendous when he comes off the bench. In the first one he played, the striker from Madrid assisted Lemar, who scored with a header. roles changed. The loss of Guillamón in a rival field, the origin of everything. It is hard to understand that there is only one player from this Atlético on De la Fuente’s first list.