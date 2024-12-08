A fire on 163 Norias Street in Majadahonda, in Madridhas resulted in three dead cats, 16 homes evacuated and a house “devastated” by flames.

This has been reported by Emergency 112 Community of Madrid, which has explained that to put an end to the fire – which occurred around 3:30 p.m. – Four fire crews have been deployed of the Community of Madrid. They found the fire “very evolved” in a duplex that was on the upper floors.

From Emergencies they have also indicated that, upon arrival Local Police and Civil Guard, they have evacuated the 16 homes while the “quick” action of the Firefighters prevented damage to the rest of the homes. Despite this, the building where the fire broke out It does present serious damage.

The flames have burned two rooms in that home and have caused a smoke that has affected the entire house. As explained by the Madrid Community Firefighters duty officer José Luis García, the main building and the adjoining one were already vacated when they arrived.

Thus, from the attic, the extinguishing of the flames has begun, whose smoke had also invaded eight other homes which have had to be checked and ventilated before allowing their owners to return.