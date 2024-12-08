He finally broke the curse! His quality was not in question for practically anyone, least of all for his coach, a Garcia Pimienta who always trusted the Lebrija striker. However, Isaac Romero He had already accumulated 15 league games without scoring and needed the goal award without further delay… it came on game day 16 at the Metropolitano.

Isaac Romero made his debut in LaLiga and this season to advance his team in the fiefdom of Atlético de Madrid with 1-2 . The youth striker’s first goal this season came on a perfect counterattack by Sevilla after 32 minutes of play. The great play by García Pimienta’s team ended with a fabulous pass from Kike Salas to Isaac that the forward did not waste.

It was his 27th shot and the 8th on target this season. But the important thing is that the attacker has broken his losing streak. He celebrated it with rage, together with his teammates and with a lot of emotion, as it could not be otherwise. With that 1-2 the Seville he hit the break. Before, Lukebakio had overtaken Nervión’s men and Gallagher temporarily tied things up.