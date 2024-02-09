Several Republican lawmakers are urging members of US President Joe Biden's Cabinet to invoke an amendment to the Constitution to disqualify him from office, after A prosecutor's report called into question the president's bad memory.

(In context: US Attorney rules out charges against Biden, but criticizes his memory loss)

“Merrick Garland (the attorney general) has the duty to invoke the 25th amendment before his cabinet colleagues. Or prosecute Biden. If he is not going to prosecute him, then he should invoke the 25th now,” he said this Friday on the social network Senator Josh Hawley.

The 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution provides that members of the cabinet They can remove the president from his duties if they consider him incapable of carrying out the powers and duties of the office.

If that were to happen, the current Vice President, Kamala Harris, would be the one who would assume the Presidency until the next November elections.

Merrick Garland has a duty to invoke the 25th Amendment to his fellow Cabinet members. “Oh,” Biden continued. If he won't proceed, then invoke the 25th now — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 9, 2024

Republican Representative Claudia Tenney, for her part, also sent a letter yesterday to Garland requesting that he invoke the 25th amendment in the cabinet.

Republican lawmakers made these requests after special counsel Robert Hur presented his report on Biden's handling of classified documents this Thursday.

Hur concluded that Biden intentionally withheld classified documents from his time as vice presidentbut decided not to press charges against him.

President of the United States, Joe Biden.

What caught the most attention about the report, however, was that Hur assured that Biden showed a “significantly limited memory” during his interrogations in 2023.

(Also: Is Trump disqualified from returning to the White House? Keys to the case in the Supreme Court)

The special prosecutor revealed that Biden did not remember the dates on which he held the Vice Presidency and that he had difficulty remembering the date of his son Beau's death in 2015.

In an appearance Thursday night at the White House, Biden defended that his memory is in good condition, but at one point he referred to the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al Sisi, as the “president of Mexico.”.

The lapses of Biden, who at 81 is the oldest president to have ever occupied the White House, are increasingly frequent, something that could be a problem in the middle of the electoral campaign for his re-election.

(Keep reading: Canada is already preparing in this way for a possible Donald Trump presidency)

EFE