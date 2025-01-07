Finding a partner has never been easy and many believe that it has not improved with new trends in dating. appointments obtained by mobile applications with which, supposedly, one is directed towards one’s ideal profile and it seems that nothing can go wrong. There are many success stories, it is true, but the reality can be very different.

And it is that two people can have the same tastes but be unaware of intolerable manias or phobias on the other side and, even worse (and more common) that deception occurs or important issues are hidden so as not to scare away a potential partner. As situations like this occur every day, it has become common for many to take advantage of social networks to narrate their adventures during the search for love.

One of the users who has several videos about it is Andrea Sánchez. This content creator from Badalona, ​​who usually uploads ironic posts, has told several stories that have happened to her on Tinder and has now taken advantage of her ‘Tiktok’ (@andysan_35, with more than 134,200 followers) to explain her latest ‘match’. In four days it has achieved more than 174,000 visits.

“Where do you come from?”

«I summarize everything for you with ‘The more cousin, the more I bring you closer’ »begins the video, in which she explains what happened to her recently while “she was playing on Tinder” and suddenly connected with a man who made her think “oh my god. “Who is that man…?”, he says, singing the song from the legendary soap opera ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’.









According to him, the ‘match’ in question told him to meet because “coincidentally I was eating in my town.” And so it was and while they were walking through Badalona he emphasized that he knew the place because his uncle lived there too. She hallucinated with the coincidencesince his uncle also lived there, but he didn’t give it any more importance. A little later, her date showed her the place where her cousin had studied. “Well, mine too,” Andrea says with an ironic face in front of the camera.

«But of course, instead of connecting the pieces of the puzzle and going ‘click’, ‘click’, ‘click’… my only neuron “I was like ‘lololololo’…,” she says, highlighting that at that moment she was only thinking about the possible success of the date. That day they also talked about family and discovered that both parents were from Badalona. “I was like: ‘it can’t be, he’s the man of my life, I’m in love…’,” says Andrea, who told her date that perhaps her parents knew each other. “I’m going to ask my father as soon as I get home…” he told her.

What is coming now is predictable. «He calls me as soon as I get home and tells me that “we can never stay again”she comments. The boy told her that her father was her father’s brother. “Well, how upset the family is going to be,” she continues the story ironically before explaining that she asked him why “you’ve never come to family gatherings.” Where do you come from?

Then, in more comments, Andrea points out that her uncle was the “stepfather” of the young man from Tinder. “Told me ‘technically we are not cousins‘, but I told him ‘no, no. “Don’t worry, the nut has gone out of your head… you and I are no longer predestined.” The story, however, did not end here and the two met a few days later on their grandmother’s 80th birthday. “I thought: ‘Now the guy’s coming,'” she says indignantly, before telling with her small mouth that that day they pretended not to know each other but that in the end they came to share a “little pee.”

“Do you understand why I’m fed up with my life?” Andrea ends the video, which has had many comments, and many of them had a similar message. “You know, he’s a cousin, that doesn’t count,” one user snapped, while another snapped, “I’ll only say one thing: I am the granddaughter of cousins.