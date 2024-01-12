Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

Press Split

The EU is planning a new mission to protect shipping. Several ships are to be sent to the Red Sea. This follows the example of the USA.

Brussels – Die European Union apparently wants to send at least three warships to protect the sea route across the Red Sea from attacks by the Yemeni Protect Houthi rebels. On Tuesday (January 16), representatives of the member states will discuss the mandate for the mission in Brussels.

EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell and Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (from left) agree on the urgency of the mission. © IMAGO/Janine Schmitz/photothek.de

The plan is part of a “new EU operation” to be launched. This is what the US magazine reports Politico. The operation, which could start as early as the end of February, is intended to “operate in a broader operational area, from the Red Sea to the Gulf.”

The USA already has an operation – the EU is taking “Prosperity Guardian” as its model

The EU is following the example of the USA and its allies who have already initiated missions to protect ships in the Red Sea – such as the US Operation Prosperity Guardian, which began in December. This is made up of an ad hoc coalition of partners. There are 20 countries in total, but only 13 of them are so far willing to disclose their participation.

The European mission was first proposed at the end of last year by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, well before the air strikes by the US and UK-led coalition on Friday night. According to information from Brussels, the “Political and Security Committee” (PSC) will first deal with the plans on Tuesday (January 16). In addition to the ambassadors of the member states, representatives from Borrell's European External Action Service (EEAS) are involved.

“The EU is working intensively” to deal with the situation – the federal government supports the project

According to Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), the EU is working “hard” on the plans. “We as the EU are working intensively on how we can strengthen the situation in the Red Sea and also contribute to this stabilization,” said the Foreign Minister. Foreign Office spokesman Sebastian Fischer reiterated that the federal government was “ready to take part in such a mission.” So far, however, no statements about possible German participation are possible, as the mandate still needs to be “firmed down”. Before the Bundeswehr can take part in the new EU military mission, the Bundestag must give its approval.

Nothing is the same as before – a foreign policy review View photo series

As an alternative, there is also talk of expanding the French-led naval surveillance mission “Agenor” in the Strait of Hormuz. This operation, which started in 2020, protects merchant ships against Iranian attacks and is already supported by Germany and eight other European countries.

Expanding the “Atalanta” mission is not an option – at least three new ships are to be sent

However, the option of extending the “Atalanta” mission off the coast of Somalia to the Red Sea has been eliminated. The EU's multinational mission has existed since 2008. The aim is to protect humanitarian aid deliveries to Somalia and freedom of navigation. A mixed multinational flotilla is therefore fighting piracy off the coast of Somalia in the Horn of Africa. However, Spain, which is participating in the mission, has opposed its expansion to the Red Sea. However, they are open to the new project.

The exact scope and composition of the planned operation are still open. However, at least three air defense destroyers or frigates with multi-mission capabilities are planned for at least a year. That writes Politco citing a European External Action Service document. (tpn)