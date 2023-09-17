The lack of water in the Sinaloa dams to establish a normal autumn-winter agricultural cycle will have negative repercussions on the Sinaloa economy next year. If it doesn’t rain for the rest of the month and October, the water deficit in hydraulic works will worsenthat will make it impossible to schedule corn cultivation, even limiting the planting area of ​​other grains that have low demand for the vital liquid. It is not flattering at all because even vegetable crops could be limited, which would not employ thousands of agricultural workers from the entity and from the south of the country who come to work year after year.

The fall of the economy would be logical, since the primary activity of Sinaloa would come to a halt. If the problem that was generated in the last agricultural cycle due to the market and prices is still not overcome, the suspension and limitation of sowing would have greater consequences for families and the government. Families would see their income for their basic needs decrease and the government would see its income reduced through taxes. In fact, this year, many producers have not paid the rural property tax to the municipalities, which has an impact on the execution of public works. One of the causes is that when They were paid for the production of corn, this tax was not deducted. And of their own volition they have not done so.

However, there are producer leaders and government officials who They still hope that it will rain so that the dams can recover. Time is already running out and not even the stimulation of the clouds, which has cost 16 million pesos, has worked. Only a miracle would improve the situation.

