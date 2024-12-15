The Firefighters of Logrono They had to evacuate early this afternoon through the window of their apartment to a 55 year old woman who was sick due to an illness, from which her youngest son with whom she lives, aged 11, had already revived her prior to the rescue.

According to the data provided by the Logroño City Council, the woman suffered a medical problem early in the afternoon at her home on Duques de Nájera Street, which was not the first time it had happened to her. In fact, the minor was the first to perform the procedure on his mother. cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Immediately afterwards, the child has called the emergency servicesboth Local Police and health workers, who have attended to the sick woman, but have encountered an added difficulty: the characteristics of the stairs of the home did not allow the woman to be evacuated from the building on a stretcher.

This required the intervention of the Firefighters, who, with the large scale, were able to remove the woman from her home on a stretcher. through the windowafter which the patient has been transferred to the San Pedro Hospital in the capital of Rioja.

Municipal sources have added that, after the transfer of the affected person to the hospital, an examination had to be carried out. second interventionin this case to care for the minor, since mother and son live alone in the city.

The only family member the child could stay with will not arrive until this Monday, so on Sunday he has been left in charge of social services.