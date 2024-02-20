J-POP Manga has released all the details for the arrival in Italy of Where horror is bornautobiographical illustrated essay by the master Junji Ito. It will be possible to purchase it in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from February 28th at the launch price of €20.00.

J-POP Manga presents Where Horror Is Born by Junji Ito

The illustrated essay by J-Horror master Junji Ito to discover the roots of horror arrives in Italian translation

“Holes that open up all over the body, people who squeeze themselves into pipes and end up crushing themselves… How did I come to draw scary stories like these?”

What triggers the fear? What's the perfect recipe for a spine-tingling horror story? And how do you become a cult horror mangaka?

Everything you always wanted to know and never dared to ask the master of J-horror Junji Ito arrives on shelves in a one-of-a-kind book. For the first time in Italian translation, J-POP Manga presents the autobiographical essay Where horror is born Of Junji Itofrom the February 28th available in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores.

The mangaka, three-time winner of the Eisner Award and awarded the Honorary Award to the Angoulême Festivalshows readers his inner world and takes them on an exciting journey into his imagination to discover how his scariest stories were born.

The author tells what led him to become a mangaka and then reveals, step by step, the essential elements to build a true horror story between plot, character characterization and drawing with numerous examples and background taken from his works. Added to all this are fun, genuinely autobiographical anecdotes as well as his opinion on the readings and films that nourished his creative genius, all accompanied by unpublished preparatory drawings and sketches taken from his personal archive!

Where horror is born Of Junji Ito it is also a unique experience for the eyes and the touch because it arrives on the shelves in one prestigious editionnotable for its papermaking and typographical care.

We start from the band – an integral part of the graphic project – to move on to the dust jacket made of die-cut porous paper which, if lifted, reveals the cover printed on a special paper with an epidermal effect texture. Inside, more attentive readers will notice a flipbook-style animation inserted by the author at the edge of the page and some plates silk-screened in silver on total black paper. The body of the book is printed in dark blue on high-quality ivory paper.

“The artistic direction of this volume was a wonderful challenge that involved the entire publishing house, – says Giovanni Marinovich, Art Director of J-POP Manga – “a volume with so many facets pushed us to consolidate our technical skills and also to explore totally new solutions.” Adds Matteo Sartorio, graphic designer: “Seeing all the paper, graphic and chromatic research done together with the entire graphics department come to life and stand up to the comparison of the original Japanese edition made us really proud”.

In all respects Where horror is born Of Junji Ito presents itself as an unmissable volume, destined to become a milestone not only for fans of the master of thrills but also for all lovers of the horror genre and for every aspiring author of stories

Where horror is born

by Junji Ito

Single volume

Format – 15×21 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 300, B/W + Colour

Price – €20.00