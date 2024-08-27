88-Year-Old Woman Lost in Mountains Found Alive After 4 Days

An 88-year-old woman survived for 4 days in the woods after getting lost in the mountains while hunting for mushrooms.

It is the incredible story of Giuseppina Bardelli, who disappeared last August 21st and was found alive last Sunday just when everyone was already thinking the worst.

The woman was tracked down in a remote area in the Monterecchio area, in the province of Varese, after she was heard screaming for help by some volunteers.

After 4 days of searching she was found alive by a mixed rescue team including #firefightersthe 89-year-old woman missing since August 21 in the area of ​​Passo della Forcora, territory of Maccagno with Pino and Veddasca#Varese #25august pic.twitter.com/oGjWnjT9Cn — Firefighters (@vigilidelfuoco) August 25, 2024

According to the reconstruction, the 88-year-old was in the company of his son when the two separated and took different paths. The woman, however, felt dizzy and slipped among the ferns, ending up in an area not easily accessible.

Wounded, she remained there for four days, until she was found. According to what one of her sons told the Evening CourierGiuseppina “drank rainwater that had accumulated in puddles” and “at night she moved under the trees, cutting down vegetation to cover herself”.

In those days she often received a “visit” from a fox: “They had almost become friends. My mother spoke to her: ‘Don’t do anything to me, I’m good, serene.’

The woman, who is currently hospitalized with some broken ribs, survived thanks to her experience in the mountains and the teachings of the CAI.