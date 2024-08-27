Dani Olmo is, to date, the only player that FC Barcelona has signed in this summer transfer market and he will finally be able to make his debut with the Blaugrana team. The Spanish player missed the first two games against Valencia and Athletic because he could not be registered in LaLiga.
Barcelona have finally managed to sign the player, who has been included in the squad list by Hansi Flick. However, in order for this to happen, the club has had to carry out numerous operations. Barça exceeded the limits of Financial Fair Play and had to get rid of Gundogan, Mika Faye and Vitor Roque, but the person who has allowed Olmo to be registered has been Andreas Christensen.
The Dane is still part of the Barcelona squad, however, he is out with a long-term injury and Barça have resorted to Article 77 of the LaLiga Club Budgeting Rules to free up part of his salary. Christensen will be out of action for the next four months and the LaLiga medical tribunal approved this salary reduction, which could be up to 80%, and by freeing up financial resources, the Blaugranas were able to sign Olmo.
As the newspaper points out ACEDani Olmo’s registration has some conditions that Barcelona will have to resolve, since this maneuver they have used is only valid until December 31. Both Olmo and Christensen can be registered and form part of the squad without any problem, however, the Blaugranas will have to achieve the percentage of the salary cap that they do not have at the moment.
If he does not get it in time, it is very likely that the Spaniard will not be able to play for the rest of the season, according to the cited source.
However, it should be remembered that Barcelona recently closed a new agreement with Nike that will allow it to solve its financial problems and will allow it to increase its salary percentage thanks to the new income.
