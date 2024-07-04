A chemical leak at Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Thursday left at least 39 people sickened and dizzy, an emergency services official said.

“Thirty-nine people suffered from nausea and dizziness,” rescue officer Mohamad Noor Khairy Samsumin said in a statement.

He added that 24 people left the scene, 14 are receiving treatment in the air disaster unit, and one person was admitted to the hospital.

He added that all those who suffered symptoms work for three companies at the airport.

The incident did not disrupt air travel at the country’s main airport.

Emergency services and health department officers were sent to the scene, but the cause of the leak has not been given.