Mhoni Vidente, a Cuban astrologer Recognized in Latin America for her fulfilled predictions, she announced this Monday what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac for the week. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. These are the mystic horoscopes for the week from 1 to 5, 2024.

Some members of the zodiac wheel will have to consider important decisions for the future, while for others the economic issue will be more relevant. Likewise, there are certain people who will have to focus on keeping their interpersonal relationships stable, according to what the fortune teller said in her collaboration with The Herald of Mexico.

Also, it is important to highlight that, in addition to horoscopes, Mhoni Vidente predicts every week through his letters what will happen to humanity in different parts of the world. Furthermore, what will be the consequences of the current war conflicts.

Aries

This week you should focus on transforming your life and thinking positively as changes are coming that will bring you closer to abundance. It is time to free yourself from any negativity, remember that you are the leaders of the zodiac and are obliged to help others, so do not ignore your destiny. If you are in a relationship everything will remain stable. Try to rest and get away from the stress of your business projects. Their lucky numbers are 7 and 16, and their color is red.

Taurus

You will find solutions to your problems if you have faith. They have to remain calm in all the decisions they are going to make. Changes are coming in your environment, they will be positive to improve your life. They will realize that people consult them for their decisions and give authority to their opinions. They could receive money for a past debt. There are opportunities to start a business in advertising or sales. Be careful not to fall into excess, if you are going to drink alcohol, do it responsibly. Their lucky numbers are 5 and 14, and their color is green.

Gemini

They will begin to heal both physically and emotionally. If you have to make an important decision, do it with your head and not with your heart.. It will be a good week at work. They will be able to resolve any conflict that arises in their personal relationships. If you are feeling interest in someone who is not your partner, you have to clarify the situation and stay with someone who really values ​​you. Take care of your health, especially your blood pressure, and avoid excess fat. Its lucky numbers are 8 and 12, and its color is orange.

Cancer

Remember that dreams can come true if you work for them and trust in yourself. This week you will have the opportunity to renew your energy and achieve a special connection with the divine. Changes are coming at work, they probably won't get the promotion they expected, but they will continue to stand out thanks to their performance and creativity. If you are in a relationship, work hard to maintain the romance, if it doesn't work it might be time to end it. They could have unexpected expenses related to their car or some paperwork. Their lucky numbers are 2 and 10, and their color is yellow.

Leo

You have to trust yourself and listen to your inner voice. They will feel the need to find financial stability, they have to maintain their focus to achieve it. Avoid stress and take care of your physical and spiritual health. Someone from the past could come back to apologize, if they were hurt don't give second chances. Forget about revenge and focus on forgiveness. They might have the opportunity to advance at work. On days off, spend quality time with your family. Their lucky numbers are 18 and 20, and their color is blue.

Mhoni Vidente's horoscopes for the week. Photo:Mhoni Vidente/Facebook Share

Virgo

You have to remember your strength and power, They are one of the most resilient signs of the zodiac, they must focus on their goals to achieve success. You will feel surrounded by positive energy, you could receive an invitation to travel or spend time with your loved ones. In love, everything will go in harmony. They will be surrounded by kind people. Their lucky numbers are 21 and 39, and their color is red.

Pound

You will find your spiritual strength, you must trust yourself. They will feel a drive to advance in both their personal and professional lives. Remember that you are the support of those around you, you must seek greater financial stability. Don't forget to perform acts of charity to attract abundance. They will be able to resolve conflicts with people with whom they have had problems. Don't worry so much about the future, focus on your present. Their lucky numbers are 6 and 32, and their colors are orange and green.

Scorpion

They will finally be able to get out of the conflicts they have had to face. Manage your money well to take care of your assets. They have to be empathetic with their loved ones. Don't forget that appearances are sometimes deceiving. They have to get in shape and exercise, that will allow them to get away from depression and anguish. You will enjoy a trip with your friends and family, if it is at sea, take advantage of it to benefit from its healing properties. If you are in a relationship, it is important that you be honest and commit to only one person. Its lucky numbers are 5 and 49, and its colors are white and yellow.

Sagittarius

Take care of yourselves from the sun, avoid overexposing yourself to its rays. Go after your plans and goals, consistency will be the key to achieving your dreams and abundance. Pay attention to your sixth sense. They could long for a love from the past, perhaps it is time to look for it again and resolve any pending issues. Its lucky numbers are 2 and 87, and its colors are green and blue.

Capricorn

It will be a week full of meetings with friends where you will meet very compatible people who will awaken your passion. They are likely to undergo a makeover. They must work on their patience with others. Choose the people around you well and stay away from those who only cause you conflicts. Find ways to excel in everything you undertake to achieve prosperity. You have to maintain a positive attitude, sometimes you win by losing, so appreciate all your effort. It might be time to look for a new job that better fits your needs. Their lucky numbers are 7 and 31, and their colors are red and orange.

Aquarium

This week you should be more determined in your ideas to fill yourself with positive energy. Surround yourself with those who push you to improve. They will receive recognition in their work that will fill them with satisfaction. Extra money will come from paying a debt. It's time to start planning a few days to get in touch with nature. A family member could seek them out to ask for financial help. A love from the past could return to rekindle the flame. Their lucky numbers are 2 and 7, and their color is blue.

Pisces

This week you will be able to free yourself from the ties of the past that were hindering your progress. Forget unnecessary stress and focus on your success. Do not carry problems that do not correspond to you. They are in a period of abundance, they have to continue working to continue growing. People from the past will return to your life, it is time for you to close those cycles. At work, they will be successful, they might even receive a promotion. Avoid falling into excesses. These days you could experience passionate and fleeting loves. Their lucky numbers are 21 and 47, and their colors are orange and green.