Alessia Vidotto dies at 38 while spending her holidays with her husband and son in Albania. Heart complications caused by Covid were fatal

What should have been a beautiful family vacation discovering the beauties of Albania has unfortunately turned into a terrible tragedy for a 38-year-old woman. Alessia Vidottothis is her name, in fact died following complications caused by Covid, contracted during her holiday stay.

Alessia Vidotto: died from complications from Covid

The 38 year old originally from Sixteen but resident in Mussoifraction of Belluno She passed away on August 15th in Tirana due to a fulminant myocarditisa serious inflammation of the myocardium which, in the most acute phase, can lead to collapse. A pathology which, in some cases, even requires extreme intervention heart transplant. Although the disease can be caused by infections, systemic diseases or drug exposure, the doctors who treated Alessia had no doubts: the myocarditis was definitely due to Covid.

A holiday turned into tragedy for Alessia Vidotto

A carefree two-week trip to her husband’s homeland Heroldi to spend with friends and relatives. This was the wish. A wish, unfortunately, never realized for poor Alessia Vidotto.

Alessia Vidotto, Victim of Covid

First a cold, then flu, the discovery of Covid, severe lung inflammation and finally myocarditis. A degenerative escalation that left no escape for the woman.

The victim’s mother’s story

Alessia Vidotto’s mother, Elgawitnessed helplessly her daughter’s end, managing to reach her in extremis in Albania for a final farewell.

The woman, with her husband at her side Roberto and the sister Veronicashe managed to tell the last days of her daughter’s life:

“Alessia had caught what seemed to be just the flu. The usual things: sore throat, fever at normal temperatures, stuffy nose. She was a happy, carefree girl, she never worried about these things. The following Monday, however, she showed no signs of improvement, in fact she was increasingly tired, weak, exhausted. On Tuesday she decided to call the emergency doctor, who immediately after the visit gave her an IV to rehydrate her. The doctor told her to go to the hospital immediately and so she did. On Tuesday evening she underwent all the tests: she had Covid”.

Since August 13th, the day of her hospitalization, Alessia’s conditions have further worsened:

“According to the doctors – and we have no reason to doubt their words – the virus would have affected the lungs and then infected the heart. My daughter has always been calm these days. She probably didn’t realize what was about to happen. “It’s just Covid” she must have said to herself when we couldn’t get close to her. On Wednesday evening she sent me a photo in which she was waving. The next day I managed to get there in time to say goodbye to her one last time.”

Farewell to Alessia Vidotto

The end for Alessia Vidotto came on Thursday 15 August.

The moving memory

Mother Elga allows herself a sweet and touching memory of her beloved daughter, who passed away prematurely:

“My daughter was a very sunny person. She never got agitated, she never got angry. She had the power to make every environment she entered serene. Even in the family she was never argumentative, she created harmony wherever she went. It’s the same thing that her office colleagues at Marcolin told me about her. She was there with her partner and their son“.

Alessia’s body returned home to Belluno on August 23. A memorial service is scheduled for the 27th.