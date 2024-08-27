Last August 26th the Mini brand reached an important milestone. The BMW Group brand celebrated 65 years of history and in particular the launch of the first model presented in 1959 and the result of the creativity of Sir Alec Issigonis. The first Mini was launched simultaneously in 100 countries, with an unprecedented advertising campaign and above all completely different from what had been done before for a type of product of this kind. For this reason Mini began its career as an innovative car, capable of changing even the screens regarding the automobile.

Tradition in motorsport

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the brand’s first victory at the Monte Carlo Rally, an achievement that cemented its reputation in motorsport. And so, in keeping with this other historic milestone, Mini celebrated this legacy with a class win at the 2024 Nürburgring 24 Hours, thanks to the performance of the Mini John Cooper Works PROtotype prepared by Bulldog Racing.

The Minis of the future

This year, the brand’s new model range will be launched, with a strong focus on electrification. The new Mini 3-door and 5-door, the successor to the Countyman and the new Aceman will be presented. They will also be joined by the new John Cooper Works, available in both petrol and electric versions. These high-performance models will continue the British carmaker’s sporting heritage, offering enthusiasts a choice between TwinPower 4-cylinder engines and the latest in electric performance.