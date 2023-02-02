18-year-old girl found dead in a forest: she had disappeared after having an argument with a man

The body of an 18-year-old girl named Sihem was found in a forest in the Gard near the town of Salles-du-Gardon in southern France. The alleged killer, a 39-year-old man, Mahfoud, with whom the young woman was in love, led the police to the place where the young woman’s body had been hidden.

On January 25, Sihem left the house around 11.10 pm and never returned. The next day, the 18-year-old’s father reported her missing.

That evening, Sihem and Mahfoud would argue violently. The 39-year-old explained to the investigators that the 18-year-old was in love with him, but she had always rejected her because she was a cousin of her ex.

During the quarrel, Mahfoud would have shut Sihem’s mouth, who would therefore have died of suffocation. The autoptic examination will explain the real causes of death.

“I witnessed a man who decided to face his heavy responsibility in Sihem’s disappearance and end unbearable anxiety for his relatives by leading the detectives. He knows that his fault is not forgivable but his silence would only make it worse ”. So Mahfoud’s lawyer, Jean-Marc Darrigade, after the 39-year-old’s confession.