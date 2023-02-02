24-year-old Nicole Chávez made a controversial comment against Dania Méndez in La Casa de Los Famosos and it is that after her estrangement with the former member of Acapulco Shore, things have become somewhat tense, since the nominations are getting closer.

It turns out that the daughter of Julio César Chávez assured that Dania Méndez needs to work to survive contrary to Nicole Chávezwell the Sinaloan actress He pointed out that if the Jarocho model nominates her and leaves La Casa de Los Famosos, she does not need work, which caused a stir.

And it is that Internet users discussed the comment made by the young woman, since some consider it out of place, while others are in favor of the daughter of the Mexican boxer, since she is giving content to the third season of which it had been broadcast. Said she was kind of bored, even the ratings weren’t all that good.

“What a horror, the comment in such bad taste that came out of your mouth Nicole…, what a pity that there are still people in the world with that mentality, how lucky you were to be born in a cradle of gold; pity for that rotten heart, keep going envying and attacking, that the brightness of my Dania does not go out even with a fire extinguisher”, “It seems that being the daughter of her rich father is the only thing that Nicole has of personality”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that the sides in La Casa de Los Famosos are becoming more and more marked for various reasons, such as wanting to gain privileges with the leader’s test, as well as having alliances so as not to be nominated and get closer to the millionaire prize that is in match.