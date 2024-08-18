15 minutes of Astro Bot has once again leaked online, giving us a premature peek at what to expect when the game releases on 6th September.

In news unlikely to surprise you, the video has already been removed from YouTube (although you can still find copies of it if you’re prepared to go looking), but eagle-eyed fans still managed to get a peek at the main hub, as well as a sneaky glimpse at some of the bots we can expect.

If you’d prefer to keep everything a surprise, head back to the main page now. For those excited and happy for a little head’s up, read on…

Astro Bot DualSense Controller Reveal | PS5.Watch on YouTube

According to u/brolt0001there wasn’t much gameplay on display, but “where you see the different worlds is nice”, and there’s a “main hub”, where “all the bots are gathered in one place doing their own thing”.

Fans who managed to watch the video before it was pulled mentioned special bot appearances from Trico, Machine, Leon Kennedy, Ryu and Ken from Street Fighter and Raiden, Gray Fox, and Psycho Mantis from Metal Gear Solid.

Others spotted Gravity Rush’s Kat and Raven, Octodad, Sly Cooper, Dante, Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, Persona 5’s Joker, Infamous’ Cole, Spyro, Pyramid Head, and the cat from Stray.

The leak comes just weeks after another video – this time an eight-minute snippet – leaked from ChinaJoy.

Did you see the new DualSense controller inspired by Astro Bot? The controller itself boasts all the features you would expect from a DualSense, such as adaptive triggers and haptic feedback. These will all come into play when Astro Bot releases next month.