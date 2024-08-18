Honda ‘saved’ by Nakagami

Takaaki Nakagami was the first Honda rider to cross the line, 36 seconds behind Francesco Bagnaia, more than one per lap. The LCR team rider was the only one aboard the RC213V to enter the points zone with a fourteenth place, and it is thought-provoking that in 2020 Nakagami was heading towards a comfortable second place on this track before the red flag was made necessary by the problem suffered by Maverick Vinales, who was forced to jump from his Yamaha in Turn 1 due to brake problems.

Four years ago Honda was on the podium, now it is fighting for a few points. On that Sunday in 2020 Joan Mir was in the lead, then off the podium like Nakagami after the restart. Today Mir finished out of the points in 17th position, while Luke Marini he had to throw in the towel due to a technical problem after a few laps.

“There is not much to say about today. We had a problem with the bike that we need to look into before the next race, I felt it from the beginning of the race”declared Marini. “We have done what we could in light of our current situation. – added Mir – There are still some areas we need to continue working on and some of our weak points have particularly emerged on this track“.