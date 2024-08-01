Mexico City.- San Diego authorities reported the arrest of 14 people and the rescue of 10 alleged victims of human trafficking after attending Comic Con, which took place last weekend.

According to information from The Hollywood Reporter, the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force of the California Department of Justice conducted operations to prevent such a crime during the convention that took place from July 25 to 27.

“Unfortunately, sex traffickers take advantage of large-scale events like Comic Con to exploit their victims for profit,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

“These arrests send a clear message to would-be criminals that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated. We are grateful to all of our dedicated partners involved in the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, whose assistance has been invaluable. We are very proud of our office’s commitment to helping vulnerable Californians by offering assistance and guidance when they need it most,” he added.

The arrests were made after an operation in which special agents posed as “sex buyers” and found the suspects and the victims, including nine adults and a 16-year-old minor, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“There is no crime more insidious than human trafficking. Coercion and violence that enslaves people for financial gain and forces them into forced labor or prostitution are crimes. As sheriff, I support the efforts of all of our law enforcement partners to hold perpetrators accountable. I appreciate the emphasis placed at the recent convention on identifying and rescuing victims of human trafficking,” said San Diego Sheriff Kelly Martinez.