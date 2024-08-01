Netflix just announced that season 2 of The Squid Game will be released on December 26, 2024, while the last part, the final one, will arrive sometime in 2025.

Information about season 2 of The Squid Game It was given through a letter written by the director, executive producer and screenwriter of the series, Mr. Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The Korean director says that it has been almost three years since the phenomenon of season 1 and the response that the entire world had to this production.

“I am happy to write this letter to announce the premiere date of season 2 and to share news about season 3, which will be the last“Hwang Dong-hyuk said.

The director also said that Seong GI-hun – who swore revenge at the end of season 1 – will return to once again participate in the game. It seems that a clash of worlds and societies is coming between the second and third seasons.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the seed we planted in this new installment of ‘The Squid Game’ grow and continue to bear fruit until the end of the story.”“, he added.

Squid Game: Season 2, what you need to know

Netflix gives the following points about the long-awaited second season of The Squid Game that you should know:

It’s the return of the global hit. A new chapter opens when Gi-hun returns with a personal mission, after giving up on his plan to go to the US.

Release date: December 26, 2024

Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk

Executive Producers: Kim Ji-yeon, Hwang Dong-hyuk

Production company: Firstman Studio

Now we just have to wait for more trailers and details of this project that has many fans around the world.